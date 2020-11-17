Surreal pig couch for sale, cheap

As of this writing, the stately and elegant pig couch above is still available via CraigsList NYC. At $250, it seems to be quite a bargain for someone with outré taste in home decor. From the listing:

Got this pig shaped couch a few years ago. It was designed by artist Pavia Burroughs and is a really insane/cool addition to any home especially if you love pigs but even if you just like animals. Also very comfy!!!

Selling it for $250 even though my boyfriend and I bought it for over 11k and it's in pristine condition. Need someone to pick it up ASAP as my new boyfriend hates it and sadly this is non-negotiable for him.