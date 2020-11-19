And now back to our regularly-scheduled throat singing, with a performance of "Choldordin eezi" (Owner of the steppes) by Altyn Tuu. Featured are Danil Dangeev, Alan Samoev, and Ezenday Balbin.
Altai throat singing
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- throat singing
Listen to the cowboy throat singer
Throat singing, aka overtone singing, is a well known practice in the traditional music of Mongolian, Tibetan, and other indigenous people around the world. Surprisingly, you can also hear it on "Lonely Cowboy," a fantastic 78 RPM shellac record from 1927 by cowboy singer Arthur Miles that also features some lovely yodeling! (via Weird Universe) READ THE REST
Here's your path to AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner status
In most of the top technical fields, certifications are like currency. A seal of approval from a key body can serve as the ultimate gatekeeper to helping you get into a new career like the cloud computing sector. If you want to work on cloud-based systems, it certainly helps to know the industry leader intimately,… READ THE REST
This iOS14 and SwiftUI training will have you creating functional, innovative Apple apps
It's never been easier for creators to come up with new apps for Apple mobile devices. And, if you never thought you'd hear the words 'Apple' and 'easier for creators' together in the same sentence…well, 2020 has generated its fair share of surprising moments. While Apple has been a longtime staple of proprietary software, as… READ THE REST
The FITT360 is a wearable hands-free camera for shooting gorgeous 4K, 360-degree video
Your smartphone, while being an unquestioned technological marvel, can also get you into all kinds of trouble. Because it demands so much of your attention, it's easy to get distracted and miss what's happening around you, especially if you're shooting video or taking pictures. In fact, it can even get downright dangerous if you aren't… READ THE REST