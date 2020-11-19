Indonesian man sells meteorite that fell through his roof for $1 million

A meteor recently crashed through Josua Hutagalung's tin roof in Sumatra, Indonesia.
"The sound was so loud that parts of the house were shaking too. And after I searched, I saw that the tin roof of the house had broken," Hutagalung, a 33-year-old coffin maker, told Indonesia's Kompas newspaper. "When I lifted it, the stone was still warm."
The bad luck became very, very good luck when Hutagalung sold the 2.1kg space rock for more than $1 million. From The Independent:
The meteorite is carbonaceous chondrite, an extremely rare variety estimated to be 4.5 billion years old – and reportedly worth around £645 per gram.
Mr Hutagalung told The Sun he sold the rock to US meteorite expert Jared Collins – who then sold the item to a US collector, currently storing it at the Centre for Meteorite Studies at Arizona State University.