These are the most common password that people are using (and shouldn't be) in 2020

David Pescovitz

Password management software company NordPass published its list of the "Top 200 most common passwords of the year 2020." The top 10 are mostly the glaringly obvious ones that somehow people still use. "Password" even moved up a spot to number four! New additions include "picture1" and "senha," the Portugese word for, er, "password."

"Top 200 most common passwords of the year 2020" (via CNN)