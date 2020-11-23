Kyle Rittenhouse released from jail after paying $2 million cash bond, with help from the MyPillow CEO

Kyle Rittenhouse — the Antioch, Illinois teenager who killed 2 people and severely injured another during after-curfew militia actions after a protest against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin back in August 2020 — has just been released from jail after paying his $2 million cash bond. As Rittenhouse's lawyer tweeted:

KYLE RITTENHOUSE IS OUT OF JAIL.



God bless ALL who donated to help #FightBack raise required $2M cash bail.



Special thanks to Actor Ricky Schroder @rickyshroder1 & Mike Lindell @realMikeLindell for putting us over the top.



Kyle is SAFE.



Thanks to ALL who helped this boy. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 20, 2020

Mike Lindell is the CEO of the notoriously scammy MyPillow, who also recently pushed an unproven coronavirus cure. He has previously said that Donald Trump is "the most amazing president this country has ever seen in history." Back in March, Minnesota police were called in to deal with "deranged person hugging a pillow," which turned out to just be a cardboard cutout of Lindell. Cool.

A Christian crowdfunding site had previously tried to fundraise for Rittenhouse's bail, bringing in $300,000 in the first few days after the shooting.

Dominick Black, who provided the gun that Rittenhouse used to kill 2 people and injure others, has also been charged with with two counts of intentionally providing a dangerous weapon to a minor, resulting in death. The underage Rittenhouse used his coronavirus stimulus check to buy the gun from Black. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has a robust account of the conversations between the two friends.

Kyle Rittenhouse released from custody on $2 million cash bond [Jackson Danbeck / WTMJ Milwaukee]

The My Pillow guy helped pay for Kyle Rittenhouse's bail [Julia Marshall / WTMJ Milwaukee]

'I'm going to jail for the rest of my life': What Kyle Rittenhouse told the friend who supplied rifle used in the Kenosha protest shooting [Ashley Luthern / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel]

