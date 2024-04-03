Ohio man pulls gun on Burger King employee for offering discount (video)

A Burger King customer pulled a gun on a drive-thru employee in Ohio on Sunday when he heard how much his two sausage, cheese, and egg croissants cost — because for cryin' out loud, they were too inexpensive.

Security video shows the outraged gentleman stepping out of his car and pointing his gun at the burger joint's window. Moments earlier, he had reportedly argued with the flummoxed 38-year-old employee. "He was like, 'My order can't be right, it should be like $11,'" explained the employee, via Yahoo! News.

"And I'm trying to explain to him that we had a promotion going on, and like, it's cheaper, and he started cussing and getting all loud. And I was like, 'I don't know what to tell you, I don't know why you want to pay more money.'" (See video below, posted by Cleveland 19 News.)

After their "argument" over the highly offensive Easter discount that Burger King was offering, the irate customer sped off, but still feeling slighted, later returned to threaten the employee with his gun.

Fortunately, the suspect didn't fire, and nobody was injured. But unfortunately, he then sped off, and police are now looking for him. From Inside Edition:

Police in Willowick are still searching for the customer and have released images of the surveillance video on Facebook. … Cops say the suspect is a male and was driving a gray Honda sedan and was wearing a gray sweatshirt and a hat. If you recognize the man or have additional information, call Willowick police at 440-585-1234.

JUST ONE STATION: Exclusive surveillance video shows the moments where a Burger King customer pulls a gun on an employee. You can hear about the incident from the employee himself only on 19 News https://t.co/dKJn1pPvpC pic.twitter.com/gXtfKKR3YT — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) April 2, 2024

I'm not sure what it is about Burger King, but a Florida woman also flew into a rage while visiting the fast food restaurant, hurling a whopper along with racial slurs at an employee who was just trying to do their job.