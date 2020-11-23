Lotus silk, the very rare handmade alternative to silkworm silk

Lotus silk is so difficult to make that only a few places in the world even try. It's a vegan alternative to silkworm silk, but it requires skill and a lot of time to create.

Lotus silk is one of the rarest fabrics in the world. Produced only in small scale across Cambodia, Myanmar, and more recently Vietnam, this natural fibre is only extracted by a few skilled craftspeople across the world. But making this "silk" isn't easy. Extracting enough lotus silk for one scarf can take two months, and the final product can cost 10 times as much as regular silk. So just how is it made, and what makes it so expensive?

