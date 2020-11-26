Slaughtered Danish mink rise from grave

In a panicked response to a new strain of coronavirus spreading through the nation's mink, Denmark began slaughtering some 17 million of the animals and hastily burying the bodies. The dead mink are now reportedly rising from their graves, horrifying locals and generating what USA Today describes as "a national frenzy."

…there is likely a scientific explanation for the zombie-like reemergence from their graves. A Danish police spokesman, Thomas Kristensen, told a state broadcaster that gases form while the body decays underground, according to the Guardian. "In this way, in the worst cases, the mink get pushed out of the ground," Kristensen said of the nightmarish sight.

Millions of animal corpses buried in low-lying flats near groundwater! I wouldn't drink the tapwater in Denmark for a while if I were you.