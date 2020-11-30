Trump's sons' high school nicknames were "stank" and "choad".

As noted by Tom McKay, the sons of outgoing president Trump enjoyed the nicknames "stank" and "choad" as high-schoolers. Don Jr is Stank, Eric is Choad. These revelations come courtesy of their yearbooks.

stank and choad pic.twitter.com/CmzfJDBRYJ — lvl 45 chaos potus LIMITED EDITION! (@thetomzone) November 27, 2020

Choad's name was reported out en passant by Frank Runyeon in a longer profile.