Trump's name is perfect for him: a "braying, bumptious mountebank" who repeatedly fleeces his gullible marks

Nominative determinism is, as essayist Mark Dery explains, "the (purely hypothetical) tendency to pursue a calling or, more broadly, embody an attribute implied by your name." For instance, my daughter's orthodontist was Dr. Toth. Another example: author Bee Wilson wrote a book called The Hive: The Story of the Honeybee and Us. You probably have examples of your own.

For his latest Medium column, Dery dipped his pen into a fresh inkwell of aqua regia to write a hilariously caustic piece on the meaning of the word "trump" and why it's a perfect fit for Trump and his fraudulent spawn.