In an astonishing display of control and focus, Andrey Matveenko calmly dives about 390 feet straight down into the ocean depths.

There are several kinds of freediving, including with or without fins or bifins, constant or variable weight, and dynamic, free, or static apnea.

The event was held by AIDA, the International Association for the Development of Apnea.

Image: YouTue / AIDA Freediving