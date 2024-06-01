Watch 14-year-old skateboarder Arisa Trew land the 900 (video)

14-year-old Vans Global Skateboarder Arisa Trew has become the ninth recorded person, the youngest person, and the first woman to land the 900.

An astounding performance by Arisa Trew. Less than a year ago, at 13-years-old, she landed the 720 with Tony Hawk watching. In another year, she'll be exploding minds with stunts we can only imagine. Incredible!

