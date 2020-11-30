Watch this delightful animated short of Stan Lee saying "fuck" a lot

Aron Fromm worked with the late Stan Lee as a sound editor for more than a decade. He recently dug up some old archival recordings of the excelsior man — including one in which the ever-jovial Stan Lee soliloquizes about the versatility of the word "fuck."

It's "the most useful word in the English language," he says. "I want to start a movement to legalize and legitimize the word 'fuck!'"

It's every bit as glorious as it sounds. And so, with help from Kosperry, he turned it into an animated short, titled Sessions with Stan.

While Stan Lee may not have been known for his love of curse words, the little video is a lovely reminder of what a wonderful icon he was.