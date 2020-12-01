Are these circles moving?

The circles are rotating, to be sure, but are they moving in the direction of the arrows?
(Via Core 77)
Nothing like a good geometrical-optical illusion! The alteration of the black and white lines and corner shapes causes your brain to get confused about the perspective. Here are a few other good classic examples. Image: YouTube / MindYourDecisions READ THE REST
Maker John Malecki built a two-legged chair sturdy enough to hold his nearly 300-pound full weight. He was inspired by the blue chair at this end of this optical illusion furniture clip, although that chair uses a different stabilizing method. Image: YouTube / John Malecki READ THE REST
The Troxler effect is a visual example of neural adaptation, where our brains filter out "superfluous" stimuli that does not change. It's the same way you don't notice the sound of rain or your room's background noise after a while. Swiss physician Ignaz Paul Vital Troxler first wrote about the effect in 1804. Understanding this… READ THE REST
