Peer-reviewed scientific study claims COVID-19 is embedded in our DNA, can be cured with magical amulets, also Stonehenge

This news comes from a peer-reviewed paper in the academic journal Science of the Total Environment, based on a study that was, allegedly, supported through funding provided by the US National Institutes of Health. Mark Hay from The Daily Beast sums it up perfectly:

The coronavirus may not really be all that novel. Instead, the thinking goes, it could be an ancient virus hidden in our DNA that does not directly make people sick—until shifts in Earth's geomagnetic field create a cascade of effects that ultimately activate that latent genetic code and cause COVID-19. The wildest part: Thanks to its own unique geomagnetic properties, the theory maintains, "nephrite-jade amulets, a calcium ferromagnesium silicate, may prevent COVID-19." In other words, you may be able to wear a physical piece of armor to ward off the deadly illness. […] Another paper related to this overarching theory, posted at the start of 2020, claimed Stonehenge was potentially a "state-of-the-art Neolithic European public health complex" built to protect people from geomagnetic fluctuation-related illness and "megadeath."

Despite the fact that it was successfully peer reviewed, there were—perhaps unsurprisingly—some glaring errors in the article, which is currently suspended pending further review.

The details provided by The Daily Beast, as well as the character building they do around the paper's primary author, Moses Bility, makes for an worthwhile and exhilarating read.

Prof Said Jade Amulets May Block COVID—and Became a Science Supervillain [Mark Hay / The Daily Beast]

Can Traditional Chinese Medicine provide insights into controlling the COVID-19 pandemic: Serpentinization-induced lithospheric long-wavelength magnetic anomalies in Proterozoic bedrocks in a weakened geomagnetic field mediate the aberrant transformation of biogenic molecules in COVID-19 via magnetic catalysis [Moses Turkle Bility, Yash Agarwala, Sara Hoa, Isabella Castronova, Cole Beatty, Shivkumar Biradara, Vanshika Naralaa, Nivitha Periyapatna, Yue Chen, Jean Nache / ScienceDirect]

