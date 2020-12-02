Thousands of people have signed up to throw eggs at a new bronze statue of the Iron Lady

From Newsweek:

Over 2,000 people have signed up for an "egg-throwing contest" at the unveiling ceremony of a statue of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher which will cost a local council £100,000 ($133,000) just for the unveiling. The hefty cost of the unveiling has prompted a backlash against South Kesteven District Council, with people furious that the council will have to underwrite the sum at a time of economic hardship as unemployment rises and businesses close during the COVID-19 pandemic. Newsweek has asked the council why the unveiling of a statue in the middle of a pandemic would cost £100,000 but no response has been received so far.

The statue was created by sculptor Douglas Jennings, and cost £300,000 ($402,300). There was already a plan in place to position the bronze Iron Lady on a 10-foot-high plinth to prevent vandalism, which is truly a testament to the woman's legacy.

Regarding the egg-throwing-event, SkyNews reports:

Meanwhile, however, more than 8,000 had responded to the "egg throwing contest" advertised on Facebook at the time of writing, with more than 1,100 vowing to attend. The organiser of the event, Kass Arif, said in an accompanying post: "Bois and girls and me non binarys, we out here holding contest for egg throwing, lassos throwing, and potentially graffiti art. "Where are we doing this you might ask, well the in the wonderful city of Grantham, and we have a special target being made currently, a beautiful statue of the Iron Lady, now it's a family friendly event so please be respectful and pick up ya litter. "Not sure on the unvaling (sic) of the statue but will change the date accordingly."

I, for one, think a massive egg-throwing campaign is probably the nicest thing anyone could do for the memory of Margaret Thatcher.

Thousands Sign Up to Throw Eggs at Margaret Thatcher Statue [Basit Mahmood / Newsweek]

Margaret Thatcher statue: More than 1,000 vow to attend 'egg throwing contest' at unveiling amid backlash [SkyNews]

Image: Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons