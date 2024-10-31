Giuliani's courtroom meltdown: Judge mutes MAGA stooge during sexual harassment case

When it rains, it pours. But when your name is Rudy Giuliani it's a category 5 shitstorm.

Rudy is in more trouble than his mobster father ever was. Yesterday was one of the worst days he's had in a string of nightmarish ones: First, the disbarred Trump toady had to turn over almost all of his property to the election workers he defamed. Second, he couldn't keep his slanderous trap shut during his sexual harassment case in which his former personal assistant claimed that "a booze- and Viagra-fueled Giuliani sexually harassed her and owes her pay for two years of work," as reported in Courthouse News Service.

From the report:

[Plaintiff Noelle Dunphy] worked for Giuliani between 2019 and 2021, while he was the personal attorney for then-President Donald Trump, she says in her 2023 lawsuit. During that time, Dunphy claims, Giuliani subjected her to frequent sexual harassment, often "demanding" oral sex from her and going on "alcohol-drenched rants" about women's bodies. She also claims that Giuliani owes her roughly $2 million in unpaid wages. The purpose of Wednesday's hearing was to field motions from Giuliani, who seeks to strike certain pleadings from Dunphy's 70-page complaint — including her claims that Giuliani made sexually inappropriate comments about prominent female politicians. According to Dunphy's complaint, Giuliani "sexualized Hillary Clinton and mocked her body." Similarly, he "sexualized Margaret Thatcher and wondered about the effect she would have on his penis."

Randy Rudy was so mouthy in court that the judge had to mute his microphone:

"This case should be dismissed based on injustice," Giuliani shouted from his desk during the e-hearing Wednesday, baselessly calling plaintiff Noelle Dunphy a "professional extortionist." New York Supreme Court Justice Nicholas Moyne tried desperately to stop the tirade. But after unsuccessfully out-shouting Giuliani, the judge decided to mute his microphone instead. "Mr. Giuliani, I'm muting you," Moyne said. "I was hoping you could abide by the guidelines, but you can't do this."

One bit of good news for America's Muted Mayor, relatively speaking: Dunphy is asking for only $10 million, which is peanuts compared to the $150 million he owes the election workers he slandered.