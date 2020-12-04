Official COVID-19 high school wrestling rule: you can wrestle but no shaking hands

David Pescovitz

In Ohio, high school wrestling season began with some questionable new rules set by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. Notably, reports WLWT5, "Student-athletes are permitted to wrestle, but must refrain from handshakes before and after the match." From WLWT5:

All those on the team bench also need to observe social distancing of 6 feet[…]

To conclude the end of match procedure, the official may point to the winning wrestler while raising his or her own arm (with open hand) having the requisite wristband color (red/green) of the winning wrestler.

image: crop of original, Wikiman86~commonswiki, (CC BY-SA 2.0)