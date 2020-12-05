City of Aurora files to dismiss Elijah McClain wrongful death lawsuit

The City of Aurora, Colorado is attempting to get a court to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Elijah McClain, who died in August 2019.

In case you missed this story, Elijah McClain was a 23-year-old Black massage therapist who was walking home from the store while listening to music. A 911 caller claimed he looked "sketchy" because he was wearing a ski mask and waving his arms. On the body cam audio recorded at the scene (the cameras "fell off" of all three officers), Elijah can be heard telling officers "I'm an introvert. I'm just different." Police put him in a chokehold that made him vomit and rendered him unconscious at least once and then paramedics injected him with ketamine. He suffered cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital and died.

The city's dismissal request alleges that the family's lawsuit fails to support its claim of liability for insufficient training and supervision of the police department and its paramedics. The lawsuit was filed in August against the city and several police officers and paramedics and alleges that they were responsible for McClain's death.

Justice for Elijah McClain is requesting that people contact Aurora City Attorney Daniel Brotzman and tell him that filing to dismiss the Elijah McClain family lawsuit is unacceptable.