One of the police officers charged with killing Freddie Gray will oversee complaints against other Baltimore cops

Alicia White, one of the six officers charged after Freddie Gray was killed in a police wagon in 2015, is being promoted to command Baltimore Police Department's internal affairs division, where she will oversee public complaints against other officers. White was originally charged with manslaughter, but let off the hook after three of the others were acquitted by a judge. None of them were convicted in Gray's death.

"I still believe that, when I went to work that day, I did everything that I was trained to do. Unfortunately, that day someone lost their life. But I feel like everything I was trained to do, I did."

Fractured neck in the paddy wagon.

Baltimore is a beautiful city with a crime problem. Sometimes, if you call the police, one will show up. And now you have two problems.