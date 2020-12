Fox's Newt Gingrich: "The objective fact is I believe Trump probably did actually carry Georgia. … Republicans simply have to turn out more votes than Stacey Abrams can steal." pic.twitter.com/xKhpwEBdqU — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) December 7, 2020

Newton Leroy "Newt" Gingrich says he believes Trump won the vote in Georgia, and that the only way the GOP can win the senate races there is to get "more votes than Stacey Abrams can steal."

In Gingrich's mind, fighting voter suppression and encouraging people to vote is stealing votes.