Elon Musk moves to Texas from California

• Elon Musk confirms he has moved to Texas where SpaceX's new Starship spacecraft and Tesla's new Gigafactory are located

Elon Musk said Tuesday he has relocated from California to Texas, where he intends to focus more on a new Tesla factory, and on SpaceX.

"The two biggest things that I got going on right now are the Starship development in South Texas … and then the big new U.S. factory for Tesla," said the 49-year-old Tesla CEO. "It wasn't necessarily a great use of my time here (in California)".

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he has moved to Texas, becoming one of the highest-profile executives yet to leave Silicon Valley during the pandemic https://t.co/MNOmVVfbva pic.twitter.com/qkRzBpvU1O — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) December 8, 2020

Musk confirmed the move in an interview with Matt Murray, Wall Street Journal editor-in-chief.

[reuters]