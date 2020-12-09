Breakdancing will be an official sport at the Paris 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee announced on Monday that breakdancing will be an official event at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. From The Guardian:

It made its Olympic debut at the 2018 Summer Youth Games in Buenos Aires. The IOC has confirmed it will be staged at a prestigious downtown venue, joining sport climbing and 3-on-3 basketball at Place de la Concorde.

The news was greeted with delight by the British breakdancer Karam Singh. "It's going to be great for breaking as it gives us more recognition as a sport," he said. "And for the Olympics, it will attract young people who may not follow some of the traditional sports."

While many involved in breaking were happy, some expressed concerns that the sport – which is influenced by a variety of sources such as gymnastics, tap dance, capoeira and kung fu – may lose its authenticity by becoming part of the Olympic movement.