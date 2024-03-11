Watch this dance troupe's mesmerizing interpretation of Gotye's "Somebody That I Used to Know"

Stop what you're doing and spend the next four minutes of your life watching this absolutely brilliant video of CDK dancers performing a stunning routine to Gotye's 2011 hit, "Somebody That I Used to Know." I promise you won't regret it!

Colossal describes the beautiful performance:

On a single stage, the Netherlands-based collective showcases a wide array of sequences and movements in under four minutes. Dressed in '70s business casual complete with blazers, vests, embroidered blouses, and flared pants, the troupe incorporated ripple effects, tutting, and sharp jolts to bring forth a sense of urgency and intensity, creating a satisfying visual contrast against a rather mellow song. Wide-angle shots and cohesive color grading enhance the performance, evoking a heavily stylized environment that could be part of a Wes Anderson film.

On its website, CDK Company, which produces performances, visuals, and music videos, describes itself as "an international company located in the Netherlands whose main focus is to provide high quality training within a collective."

See more of their work on their website or Instagram.