"Smellicopter" uses amputated moth antenna to navigate towards smells

Behold the "Smellicopter": A wee drone that's been outfitted with a live antenna from a moth, which lets it navigate towards smells.

It worked — and when they compared its performance to an artificial, human-made smell sensor, the moth antenna won out: The drone navigated more quickly towards an odor.

Why try to improve upon nature using biomimickry, when you can use nature itself? Judged on the arid plains of engineering innovation, this is clever as heck.

Judged using a more Freudian standard, this experiment fairly trembles with uncanniness. There's something so very unsettling about seeing a cyborg robot outfitted with live moth parts. Apparently the moth antenna remains active for four hours after it's been removed from the insect (they anesthetize the moths, BTW). To get a signal out of it they just run an electrical current though it. In a way, it's this latter detail that I find most morbidly fascinating: That parts of our biology work perfectly fine as severable, discrete plug-in boards for electronics, even adapting nicely to the voltage specs of microprocessors.

I don't want to harsh on this experiment too much — it's genuinely interesting. And as they point out, improving olfactory sensing has some very practical uses, including sniffing out the unexploded ordinances that ruin people's lives in former combat zones.

