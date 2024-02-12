A cube balancing on one corner

Willem Pennings designed a cube that balances on one corner, a refinement of Cubli (previously.)

The original idea for this device comes from researchers at ETH Zürich, who demonstrate their "Cubli" in this video. Its design has been improved in some ways in later years. Notably, Bobrow et al (University of São Paulo) introduce an improved controls concept, reducing the number of required IMUs (inertial measurement units) to just one instead of six.

I decided to pursue the challenge of building one myself. Even though the idea isn't new, previous works are largely closed-source. I plan to change that. This means that I had to reverse-engineer and draw everything from scratch. The result of my work, which is completely open source (GitHub), is shown in the video below.