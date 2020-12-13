FedEx and UPS trucks carry first U.S. coronavirus vaccine shipment from Pfizer facility in Michigan [VIDEO]

Xeni Jardin

Never have I cheered more cheerfully for trucks. CNN aviation and transportation correspondent Pete Muntean tweeted this video of UPS and FedEx trucks carrying the first U.S. shipment of coronavirus vaccine, hauling out in their COVID convoy from Pfizer's facility near Kalamazoo, Michigan. What a sight, and what a time to be alive.