DOWN: Gmail, YouTube, Google Docs, Google services globally reported unavailable

(UPDATE: Looks like service is in the process of being restored)

AFFECTED BY OUTAGE starting around 7am Eastern Time U.S.: Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive, Google Docs, Maps, Adwords and Adsense, and Google Pay

Reports of worldwide outages of Google services including Google Docs, Gmail, and YouTube this morning. No you're not imagining it. TechCrunch has an early story up.

Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive, Google Docs, Maps, Adwords and Adsense, and Google Pay are all experiencing outages, with dozens, even hundreds, of reports we've seen so far coming in from across Europe, the US, Canada, India, South Africa, countries in Central and South America, Australia and likely more.

Downtime site indicators are showing big spikes for services dropping starting from around 11.30AM UK time.