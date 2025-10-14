Immigration consultant fraud leaves Chinese family broke

A Chinese family's dream of Canadian residency turned into a nightmare after they paid $40,000 to an unlicensed immigration consultant in Saskatoon, only to return home broke and traumatized. TingTing Biao and her family arrived in Canada last January on tourist visas, placing their trust and savings in Jun Su of June HR Solutions—a woman who is not a licensed immigration consultant, though her husband is.

According to immigration lawyer Richard Kurland, who reviewed Biao's documents, the arrangement was "a plan for failure." Biao paid $40,000 for a labor market impact assessment for a kitchen helper position that didn't even qualify for Saskatchewan's permanent residency pathway. When her work permit was inevitably rejected, Su suggested Biao invest an additional $80,000 in a Yellowknife business for an investment visa — despite the program requiring over $200,000, English fluency, and business experience that Biao didn't possess. The contract Biao signed outlined total payments of $110,000 for services that led nowhere.

Su declined an interview but defended her practices in an email, stating she works as her husband's assistant and that "Canada's free market allows her to set her own fees." Kurland says the case exposes dangerous gaps in oversight. "It's an open Wild West when it comes to consultants," he told CBC. "You have to protect these people. They are vulnerable."

