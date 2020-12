Twitter user @Pandamoanimum put together an Advent calendar to spread joy and laughter for the holidays. Or despair, who knows, your mileage may vary. Each day she posts a new video to the thread showing how things go hilariously wrong at Christmastime. Some are Christmas classics that you haven't seen in years; others will be new to you, but each one is aimed at making you giggle.

There are 15 days to catch up with so far. Check back for daily updates.

[via Everlasting Blort]