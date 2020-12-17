Nasty rug cleaned in satisfying video

"You haven't seen such a dirty carpet, the brown water almost flowed away like mud!" is the literal title of Lubuskie Centrum Czystości's nearly hourlong epic cleansing of what is, you will certainly admit, a very grimy rug.
The general coat of muck is obvious from the outset. Saturated with water it becomes a darkly glistening rink of filth, awaiting the tools of the trade.
Washing woolen rugs is not an easy matter, especially when dealing with heavily worn rugs. Remember that the concentration of the chemicals used for washing should not be too high, as this could lead to color migration. Therefore, intensive scrubbing, rinsing and removal should be used 😀😀😀 I invite you to watch a very interesting film.