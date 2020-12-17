Nasty rug cleaned in satisfying video

"You haven't seen such a dirty carpet, the brown water almost flowed away like mud!" is the literal title of Lubuskie Centrum Czystości's nearly hourlong epic cleansing of what is, you will certainly admit, a very grimy rug.

The general coat of muck is obvious from the outset. Saturated with water it becomes a darkly glistening rink of filth, awaiting the tools of the trade.