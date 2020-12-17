Vaccine delivery footage considered as unboxing videos

The New York Times columnist Charlie Warzel found himself obsessed with watching videos of COVID-19 vaccines being delivered — big packages being unloaded by forklifts, opened up by medical officials inspecting the contents, nurses jabbing the first grateful front-line-worker recipients in the arm.

What's the allure? It's the same pleasure, he realized, as that delivered by the unboxing video — except in this case fueled by pandemic-propelled helplessness, dread, and hunger for for any sliver of hope:

