The bioluminescence on these beaches is next level

Sea sparkle, or bioluminescent algae, happens in many parts of the world, but rarely is it as intense as in this footage by Raymond K.
Here's another vibrant example from the Maldives:
Image: YouTube / Raymond K. Photo-Videography
First discovered in 1700 by Antonie van Leeuwenhoek, the microscopic spheres in this video are Volvox, a genus of chlorophyte green algae. If you enjoy this video, its creator Shigeru Gougi posts absolutely astounding microscopy images on his Flickr stream. Want to explore the Volvox realm yourself? From Microbehunter Microscopy: Microscopists who are interested in… READ THE REST
More than 8,000 square miles of the Gulf of Mexico were turned into a dead zone thanks to manure and chemical runoff from massive meat industry suppliers spilling into the Mississippi River delta. The report by nonprofit Mighty Earth links the record-breaking dead zone to clearance of prairie grassland to make room for factory farms: Consolidated… READ THE REST
Israeli artist Uri Shapira creates beautiful photos and timelapse videos of chemical reactions and algae growth, generating beautiful patterns that seem otherworldly. READ THE REST
