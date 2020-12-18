Wooden sculptures showing solar dataviz for your location

Using the Python library Pysholar and some Javascript, John Kuiphoff wrote code that takes GPS coordinates, finds the amount of sunlight that falls all day long there, and turns it into 24 shapes — one for each hour of the day — that reflects the changing distribution of sunlight for that hour, as the year goes by.

He picked a few cities around the world and generated wooden sculptures of their data. He even made one into a clock — each ring lights up as the hours go by; that's the big tall one in his video showing how he makes them.

Very fun, and if you want to make your own, Kuiphoff created a site where you pick a geolocation and it'll generate the shapes, to print up in any medium you want.

