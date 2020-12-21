I'm back to playing Bobby Cobb's "Penny Can"

The greatest Made-for-TV game of all time, Penny Can, is pretty much all I have going this pandemic holiday season.

Penny Can was invented for the tv sitcom Cougar Town, and is perhaps the most (only) enduring artifact of the show.

On the face of it Penny can is simple: find a coffee can and throw pennies at it. When one goes in you exclaim "Penny Can!" There are an awful lot of rules, however, that add a lot to the experience.

Also, I only play Bobby Cobb's Penny Can, the Lou Diamond Phillips version lacks joy.