Psychopaths favor right-wing authoritarianism, finds study

Mark Frauenfelder

Is it any surprise that psychopaths love Trump? A new study published in Personality and Individual Differences find that "people with calloused, deceitful, and manipulative interpersonal styles are more likely to endorse right-wing authoritarianism and express hostile attitudes towards marginalized groups," reports Psypost. Sadly, the GOP has rolled out the welcome mat for these very fine people.