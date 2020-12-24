Is it any surprise that psychopaths love Trump? A new study published in Personality and Individual Differences find that "people with calloused, deceitful, and manipulative interpersonal styles are more likely to endorse right-wing authoritarianism and express hostile attitudes towards marginalized groups," reports Psypost. Sadly, the GOP has rolled out the welcome mat for these very fine people.
Psychopaths favor right-wing authoritarianism, finds study
