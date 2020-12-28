House approves $2,000 COVID relief checks demanded by Trump, next goes to GOP-led Senate where fate uncertain

• The $2.3 trillion includes $1.4 trillion in spending to fund government agencies and $892 billion in COVID-19 relief

• Coronavirus pandemic has killed nearly 330,000 people in the United States

"The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives voted 275-134 to meet President Donald Trump's demand for $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks on Monday, sending the measure on to an uncertain future in the Republican-controlled Senate," Reuters reports late Monday:

Trump last week threatened to block a massive pandemic aid and spending package if Congress did not boost stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000 and cut other spending. He backed down from his demands on Sunday as a possible government shutdown loomed, brought on by the fight with lawmakers. But Democratic lawmakers have long wanted $2,000 relief checks and used the rare point of agreement with Trump to advance the proposal – or at least to put Republicans on record against it – in the vote on Monday, less than a month before he leaves office. A total of 130 Republicans, two independents and two Democrats opposed the increase on Monday, which required two-thirds of those present and voting to pass it. Trump, who lost November's election to Democratic challenger Joe Biden but has refused to concede defeat, finally signed the $2.3 trillion package into law after holding it up with a veiled veto threat. But he continued demanding $2,000 checks.

