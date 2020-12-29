Museo Autoservicio, a new drive-thru art exhibit in Mexico

Art museums worldwide have been grappling with novel ways to serve their communities in the pandemic, and the Museo Autoservicio exhibit was designed to be enjoyed from the comfort and safety of visitors' vehicles.
Artists featured include Aldo Chaparro, Alonso Cedillo, Jose Dávila, Tomas Diaz Cedeño, Rodolfo Díaz Cervantes, Fernando Esteban Alvarez / Fernando Aznar León de la Barra, Mario García Torres, Gustavo García-Villa, Cristóbal Gracia, Rubén Gutiérrez, Christian Jankowski, Manuela de Laborde, Leo Marz, Jorge Méndez-Blake, Daniel Monroy Cuevas, Fernando Ocaña, Diego Pérez, Jerónimo Reyes-Retana, Ricardo Rendón, Gabriel Rosas Alemán, Sofía Taboas, Fabiola Torres-Alzaga, and Lake Verea.
Image: Instagram / museoautoservicio