Inspiring build of a simple off-grid cabin

For about $2000, Dave and Brooke Whipple built this lovely cabin at the edge of a meadow. It's so relaxing to watch them work together to create something inexpensive and attainable for many people who may have never done a project like this before.

He also explains how they were able to put $1000 down in 2001 and build successively larger homes on larger pieces of rural land by prioritizing home building and land buying over other expenses.

Part 2 includes finishing the outside and getting the inside started.

Part 3 includes info on costs as well as some wise words from this couple.

Finally, here's Brooke's tour:

Image: YouTube / Bushradical