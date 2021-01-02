Gallery of ingenious bookshelves

There's something about ingenious bookshelves that deeply pleases the literary soul. If you love books that means you buy a lot of books, which means pretty soon your house is clotted with them — so you're always on the hunt for new ways to store them.

Over at Yanko Design they've got a nice roundup of innovative bookshelf designs; one of my favorites is this one below, which frankly doesn't look very comfortable but gets points for weirdness …

Clever bookshelf designs are an evergreen at Boing Boing (previously, previously, previously, etc.).

(A tip of the hat to Bernie for pointing this one out on Twitter)