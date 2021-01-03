Re-live 2020 in a single chart

Is it too soon for 2020 nostalgia? No matter. Axios has pulled together some Google Search data to create a chart that tracks the rise and fall of 2020s most popular news.

While there are some interesting observations to glean from it—the eternal appeal of TikTok, mostly, as well as noting which things did or did not resurface over the year—it's mostly fascinating as a brief at-a-glance refresher of the year. It's a lot of "Oh yeah, that happened…and THAT happened…" Which, for a year in which nothing happened as far as our social lives were concerned, is pretty wild.

The relentless 2020 news cycle in one chart [Stef W. Knight / Axios]