If 2020 were a movie, the critics would have a field day with the plausibility factor. Screen Junkies takes movies we've seen and tells us everything that's wrong with them in their Honest Trailer series -although they are often much longer than a normal movie trailer. They also do the same thing with TV shows and video games, so why not a year? Now that 2020 is almost over, there's plenty of material to go over and illustrate with movie clips. In this case, a lot of horror movie clips, of course. Patton Oswalt steps in to help describe the carnage.
An Honest Trailer for 2020
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- 2020
- Honest Trailer
- Honest Trailers
Khai Dreams has a very 2020 video for "Good Advice"
In what feels like an extended "this is fine" meme, the "Good Advice" video by Khai Dreams looks at disasters large and small unfolding. The acoustic version they just released is very nice, too! Image: YouTube / Khai Dreams READ THE REST
Comics Beat's choices for best comics of 2020
The Beat has published their list of the best comic books of 2020. It's a nicely diverse list, from mainstream spandex to obscure indies. Crisis Zone by Simon Hanselmann (Self-published) During the pandemic, Simon Hanselmann has updated his Instagram nearly every day with 10 new panels of comics, which is by my count 250+ pages,… READ THE REST
Google's Year In Search 2020
Google Trends has released the top search terms for 2020, and made this video to illustrate the overarching topics of what people searched for. It's a short but good look at the year, centered around the word "why," but then you see the actual lists of top searches in the US, and here are the… READ THE REST
This honeycomb-patterned gel cushion could be the answer to that nagging back pain
None of us are getting any younger. And while the ravages of time work differently on everyone, there seems to be one area where everyone from seniors down to the way-too-young start feeling discomfort first. Oh, that aching back. A lot of that may have to do with how many of us spend huge portions… READ THE REST
This training can help you jump into WordPress and find web success immediately
Sony, Variety, MTV, and The New York Times are on board. The Rolling Stones, Snoop Dogg, and Katy Perry too. Mercedes-Benz, Disney, and yes, even Star Wars. They're all instantly recognizable brands that use WordPress as the engine to run their iconic website locations. It's no exaggeration to call WordPress the engine that runs the… READ THE REST
The Allin1E Smoking Tool gathers all your smoking needs in one ultra-portable travel set
To be clear, cigarettes are not illegal. But if you're a smoker in America, it can probably often almost feel that way. Anyone carrying a lighter or the visible bulge of a cigarette pack tucked in a shirt pocket is all but guaranteed to get some side-eye in 2020. But hey, we've all got our… READ THE REST