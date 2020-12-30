An Honest Trailer for 2020

If 2020 were a movie, the critics would have a field day with the plausibility factor. Screen Junkies takes movies we've seen and tells us everything that's wrong with them in their Honest Trailer series -although they are often much longer than a normal movie trailer. They also do the same thing with TV shows and video games, so why not a year? Now that 2020 is almost over, there's plenty of material to go over and illustrate with movie clips. In this case, a lot of horror movie clips, of course. Patton Oswalt steps in to help describe the carnage.