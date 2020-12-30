Joe and Jill Biden rockin' on New Years Eve with JLo, sadly no Mariah

The Bidens will not be sitting in rocking chairs with Jennifer Lopez on a New Year's program like the headline might indicate. They will be on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021". President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden will be giving their last interview of 2020 and helping the nation all step into the new year with a message of inspiration.

So a confused Mariah Carey wandering around the stage not singing after skipping the sound check is off the table? Apparently. Jennifer Lopez is headlining, but if you never saw Mariah 2016 or forgot, this is pretty fun.

From AP: