Joe and Jill Biden rockin' on New Years Eve with JLo, sadly no Mariah

The Bidens will not be sitting in rocking chairs with Jennifer Lopez on a New Year's program like the headline might indicate. They will be on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021". President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden will be giving their last interview of 2020 and helping the nation all step into the new year with a message of inspiration.
So a confused Mariah Carey wandering around the stage not singing after skipping the sound check is off the table? Apparently. Jennifer Lopez is headlining, but if you never saw Mariah 2016 or forgot, this is pretty fun.
Performers in Los Angeles include Brandy, Doja Cat, Ella Mai, En Vogue, Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, Lewis Capaldi, Maluma, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Nelly and Saweetie. New Orleans natives Big Freedia and PJ Morton will appear from that city.
Other performers in New York include Cyndi Lauper, Billy Porter, Jimmie Allen and Machine Gun Kelly. Lauper and Porter collaborated on the Broadway musical "Kinky Boots" and will join forces for a performance during the TV special, which kicks off on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern.