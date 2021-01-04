HEAR: "Drugs, Dolls, and Delays" the 1972 U.S. Govt Album on Not Stuffing Narcotics into Your Kid's Toys

Spoken Word with Electronics is an audio series delivering to you a two side recording of unusual stories paired with vintage modular electronic sounds

Hi, everyone – Welcome back to the show. Bit of a fun one to begin the New Year. This week is about smuggling drugs, or rather the U.S. Govt's history with increasing scrutiny at our borders, with drugs as a justification. Customs used to be more casual, a question about what you might have purchased and what you'll be declaring. But as airports became more militarized in defense of drugs and terrorists, customs itself became more of an inspection process. The record this week is a series of rarely heard Radio Spots that were prepared to let you know about these increased measures, featuring Jack Webb from Dragnet and a beautiful sounding Ricardo Montalbán, speaking in Spanish. You are also introduced to the head of U.S. Customs Vernon D Acree, whose wonderfully uptight voice completes the long-awaited threesome for J. Edgar Hoover and Richard Daley. A lot of wonderful samples here for you to hunt through, too.

"Drugs Dolls and Delays" introduces you to some wild fear-based stories. There's a 13 year old kid junky, you learn he's been on heroin since he was eleven and is up to a $200/day habit! You learn about the danger of importing fruit. College students are implicitly warned about their upcoming trips abroad. And you hear about the saddest story of them all: The cover girl on the LP, a kid's baby doll whose head has been cracked off, only to reveal a body full of white powder. That powder can only mean one thing, and I don't think it's coffee creamer. Cuff 'em!

