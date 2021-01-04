Inflatable Christmas tree costume may be cause of COVID outbreak

On December 25th, an employee of Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center entered the hospital's emergency room wearing an air-powered Christmas tree costume in an effort to boost the morale of patients being treated on Christmas Day. That employee is now suspected of inadvertently causing an outbreak that has infected 44 staff members and left one staff member dead.





This is the air powered costume an employee wore in the Emergency Dept.of Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center Xmas day to spread cheer. Turns out employee unknowingly had covid , now 43 employees have covid .Kaiser investigating if costume blower helped spread the virus. pic.twitter.com/DLLi8z5e2T — Marianne Favro (@mariannefavro) January 3, 2021

According to a spokesperson, the hospital is investigating if the fan on the costume may have spread droplets through the emergency departments.

"Any exposure, if it occurred, would have been completely innocent, and quite accidental, as the individual had no COVID symptoms and only sought to lift the spirits of those around them during what is a very stressful time."



The hospital confirmed late Sunday evening that one employee has died.



