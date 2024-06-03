Marjorie Taylor Green flips out when she sees Dr. Fauci on the House floor: "You should be prosecuted!"

The ever-rabid Marjorie Taylor Greene flipped out again on the House floor today, this time baselessly telling Dr. Anthony Fauci — who has served as medical advisor to every U.S. president since Ronald Regan — that he "should be prosecuted."
"You know what this committee should be doing? We should be recommending you to be prosecuted," Greene told Fauci, who appeared this morning in front of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, which is investigating the origins of Covid-19, as well as Fauci's response to the pandemic. "We should be writing a criminal referral, because you should be prosecuted for crimes against humanity."
"You belong in prison, Dr. Fauci," Georgia's angriest lawmaker added for good measure. (See video below, posted by Acyn.)
Greene, like Trump and the rest of MAGA, thinks anyone who disagrees with the anti-scientific cult leader — who suggested bleach and horse medicine as Covid cures — should go to prison. Of course, half the country disagrees with Trump, which means the courts will suffer continuous over time if he wins in November.
From The New York Times:
In a tense appearance before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, Dr. Fauci read out an email from February 2020 in which he encouraged a scientist worried about the possibility of a lab leak to report his concerns to the F.B.I.
"It is inconceivable that anyone who reads this email could conclude that I was trying to cover up the possibility of a laboratory leak," Dr. Fauci testified.
Republicans on the panel have spent 15 months rooting through emails, Slack messages and research proposals for evidence against Dr. Fauci. In half a million pages of documents and more than 100 hours of closed-door testimony, the panel has so far found nothing linking the 83-year-old immunologist to the beginnings of the Covid outbreak in China. …
Dr. Fauci's appearance on Monday had all the trappings of a Washington media show. He entered the room through a back door, flanked by two burly security guards, and took his seat wearing a somber expression as a horde of cameraman pointed their lenses at his face.