Marjorie Taylor Green flips out when she sees Dr. Fauci on the House floor: "You should be prosecuted!"

The ever-rabid Marjorie Taylor Greene flipped out again on the House floor today, this time baselessly telling Dr. Anthony Fauci — who has served as medical advisor to every U.S. president since Ronald Regan — that he "should be prosecuted."

"You know what this committee should be doing? We should be recommending you to be prosecuted," Greene told Fauci, who appeared this morning in front of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, which is investigating the origins of Covid-19, as well as Fauci's response to the pandemic. "We should be writing a criminal referral, because you should be prosecuted for crimes against humanity."

"You belong in prison, Dr. Fauci," Georgia's angriest lawmaker added for good measure. (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

Greene, like Trump and the rest of MAGA, thinks anyone who disagrees with the anti-scientific cult leader — who suggested bleach and horse medicine as Covid cures — should go to prison. Of course, half the country disagrees with Trump, which means the courts will suffer continuous over time if he wins in November.

Greene: You know what this committee should be doing? We should writing a criminal referral because you should be prosecuted for crimes against humanity. You belong in prison Dr. Fauci pic.twitter.com/Td023Cv3M7 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 3, 2024

