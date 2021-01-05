When my daughter was young, she told me that chefs had a way of telling each other that they liked their food. She then motioned a chef's kiss. This video reminded me of that. A busking robot gets a tip from a guy with some robotic moves of his own. Then, they improv together — total chef's kiss!
When robots tip robots
🤖💰🤖
📹: WhenMachinesCry/reddit pic.twitter.com/8hP5vNlhIR
— Pee-wee Herman (@peeweeherman) January 3, 2021
