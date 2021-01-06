Cracking the secrets of the super-efficient "blue whirl" flame

A couple of years ago, some scientists were experimenting ways to clean up oil spills in the ocean by using flame. They accidentally created something they'd never seen before — a "blue whirl" flame, which consumes all its fuel and burns soot-free.

Since then, scientists have been trying to figure out what sort of physics and chemistry are going on inside this thing. It'd be cool if we could harness it intentionally; a soot-free flame is super efficient, and thus useful. But they'd be hard to use safely, because they begin in a highly volatile and dangerous "fire whirl" state, before settling down into the "blue whirl" formation.

Some tantalizing hints are emerging, though. Recently, some scientists created a computer simulation that closely tracked the actual blue whirl's behavior. What they found is that a blue whirl is actually three flames combined together: An invisible outer flame, where there's more oxygen than fuel, and two internal flames where there's more fuel than oxygen, which are visible.

Not enough info yet to deduce how to route around the unstable "fire whirl' state, but a cool first step.

