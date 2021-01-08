Awesome video of longboard dancing in Guanabara

The Guanabara Boards Longboard School in Rio de Janeiro issued this amazing video — shot by storied skateboard filmmaker Brett Novak — of four women doing fab longboard-dancing maneouvers.

As the school describes it …

This film features an all-female group of skateboarders and represents an important part of our purpose as a longboard school – to make skateboarding inclusive for all. We witness incredible longboard dancing manoeuvres combined with a level of flow and style that few male or female skateboarders in the world can muster. Shot amongst the breathtaking views of Rio de Janeiro, where our skate longboard school was born, the film immerses into the vibrancy of Brazilian carnival. This film is an ode to the liveliness and creativity that makes Rio de Janeiro one of the most unique places on the planet, and where we are proud to call our home.

I first saw this vide over at Kottke, where, as Jason notes …