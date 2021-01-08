Brian Posehn thinks "New Music Sucks"

Comedian Brian Posehn has no love for modern-day music. At least that's what I think he's trying to convey in his latest music video, "New Music Sucks."

The song appears on Posehn's 2020 album of music and comedy, Grandpa Metal, which features a murderers row of big-name metalheads: Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Anthrax's Scott Ian, Testament's Chuck Billy and Amon Amarth's Johan Hegg, to name just a few.

Today (January 7th), Posehn has teamed with Revolver to unveil the hilarious video for "New Music Sucks." The clip is star-studded in its own right, featuring cameos from Weird Al Yankovic, Patton Oswalt and Fall out Boy's Joe Trohman. It also sees Posehn impersonating — and skewering — a host of today's biggest pop stars: Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Lil Nas X and many more.